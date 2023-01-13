Energi Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Energi has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $174,393.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00080180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00062284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,262,493 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

