Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance
Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
