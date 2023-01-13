Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

