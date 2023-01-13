Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Envestnet stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. CWM LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

