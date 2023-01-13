EPR Properties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

EPR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 835,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.