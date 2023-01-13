Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 13th (AAL, AEM, AG, AGI, ASOMY, AUY, AYASF, BMWYY, BTG, CAMLF)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 13th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$89.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($14.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38).

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.10 to C$8.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$13.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.25.

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 340 ($4.14).

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.64).

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price increased by Dundee Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$46.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$5.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$12.00.

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 70 to CHF 66. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$26.50.

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.85.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.83).

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$86.00.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.75.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04).

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($665.59) to €639.00 ($687.10). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 30 to SEK 29. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$21.50.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$85.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$11.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,790 ($33.99) to GBX 3,150 ($38.38).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,505 ($42.70) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,360 ($28.75) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99).

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 560 to CHF 550. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

