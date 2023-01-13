Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 13th (AAL, AEM, AG, AGI, ASOMY, AUY, AYASF, BMWYY, BTG, CAMLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 13th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$89.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($14.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38).

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.10 to C$8.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$13.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.25.

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 340 ($4.14).

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.64).

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price increased by Dundee Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$46.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$5.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$12.00.

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 70 to CHF 66. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$26.50.

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.85.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.83).

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$86.00.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.75.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04).

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($665.59) to €639.00 ($687.10). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 30 to SEK 29. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$21.50.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$85.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$11.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,790 ($33.99) to GBX 3,150 ($38.38).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,505 ($42.70) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,360 ($28.75) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99).

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 560 to CHF 550. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

