Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.83.

ERO opened at C$20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.97. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

