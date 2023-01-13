Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.11

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.11 and last traded at C$20.88, with a volume of 208426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.97.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

