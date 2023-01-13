ETHPoW Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.68 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00018890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $396.32 million and $22.68 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00427304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,859.62 or 0.30181301 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00915077 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.49338157 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $20,020,733.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

