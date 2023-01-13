Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.