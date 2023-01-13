Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.71 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9999293 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,296,625.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

