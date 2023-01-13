Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $230.60 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $235.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $257.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

