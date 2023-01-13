Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €29.60 ($31.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

