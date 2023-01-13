Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 93,756 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.