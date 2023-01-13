Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 7,039 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average of $358.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $434.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

