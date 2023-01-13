Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $14.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $360.12 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

