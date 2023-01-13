Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.46. 41,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.61. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

