Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,587. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

