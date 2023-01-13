Financial Counselors Inc. Has $39.78 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,331. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $389.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

