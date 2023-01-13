Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 152,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 6.2 %

NOC stock traded down $30.21 on Friday, hitting $457.77. 76,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,410. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.