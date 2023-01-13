First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.10.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $861.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 61.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.