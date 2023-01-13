First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 35,626 shares.The stock last traded at $81.94 and had previously closed at $82.02.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $5,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 904.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

