FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given New GBX 131 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 129 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

