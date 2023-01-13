Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
FLNC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.