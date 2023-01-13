Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

FLNC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

