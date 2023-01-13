Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.50. 24,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. The firm has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

