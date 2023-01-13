Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.3% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 165,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,626,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 754,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.43. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.