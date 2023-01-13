Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCPT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

