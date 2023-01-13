Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.5 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.68. 77,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.