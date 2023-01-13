Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.5 %
Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.68. 77,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
