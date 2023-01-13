Fruits (FRTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Fruits has a market cap of $6.40 million and $592,966.70 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.