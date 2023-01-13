FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after buying an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares in the company, valued at $27,030,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,847,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,178 shares of company stock worth $2,686,787. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

