Galxe (GAL) Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week

Galxe (GAL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00007141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $77.01 million and $20.21 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galxe alerts:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

