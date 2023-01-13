Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and traded as high as C$7.85. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$178.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.01.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

