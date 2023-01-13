Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $595,304.45 and approximately $722.16 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00425729 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.17 or 0.30070072 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00985938 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

