Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 208,000 shares trading hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Gitennes Exploration

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.