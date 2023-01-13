GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,693 shares during the period. GMS makes up about 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 1.37% of GMS worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GMS by 35.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in GMS by 38.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GMS by 110.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

