Gode Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $450,375.52 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $450,375.52 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars.

