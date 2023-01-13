Gode Chain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $461,821.59 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

