Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
NYSE:GFI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
