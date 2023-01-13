Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $958,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

