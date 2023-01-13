Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $958,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.