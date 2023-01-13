Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,349. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

