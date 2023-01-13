Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,521.35 or 0.13399734 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $584,548.88 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
