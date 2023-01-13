GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.09. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 5,370 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrainCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

See Also

