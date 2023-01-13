Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.70

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 7375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.29. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 41.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.