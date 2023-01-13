Graypoint LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $328.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day moving average of $301.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

