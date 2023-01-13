Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $819,500.51 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $819,500.51 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,521.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00428054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00840993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00612086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00214211 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

