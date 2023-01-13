Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,730. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

