GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GXO. Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of GXO opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $91.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

