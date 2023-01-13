GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.17. 18,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,364. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.21 and a 200 day moving average of $255.78.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

