GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 32,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

