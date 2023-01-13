GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 6,729 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 21,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.27.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

