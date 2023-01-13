GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 71,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

