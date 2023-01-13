Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

